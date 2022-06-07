Ukraine president says 'outnumbered' in strategic city Severodonetsk

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky warned Monday that his troops were outnumbered by a "stronger" Russian side, as the two countries' forces battled for control of the eastern city of Severodonetsk.

"We're holding out" in the key city, but "there are more of them and they are stronger," Zelensky told journalists in Kyiv, one day after a daring visit to frontline positions in Lysychansk, which sits across the Siverskyi Donets river from Severodonetsk.

Moscow, meanwhile, lashed out over European countries denying overflight rights to the aircraft of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Russia expanded its list of American officials banned from entering the country, while Washington placed a seizure order on two aircraft owned by billionaire oligarch Roman Abramovich, raising the stakes for business people in Russian president Vladimir Putin's circle.