Ukraine says Russia massing troops on border, US warns Moscow

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday accused Moscow of building up troops on his country’s border as the United States warned Russia against “intimidating” Ukraine.

Kiev has been locked in a conflict with Russian-backed separatists since 2014, and this week Ukrainian officials reported Russian troop movement in annexed Crimea and on the border, near territories controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.

On Thursday, Zelensky’s ministers discussed the escalating security situation with Western allies including US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.

“Muscle-flexing in the form of military exercises and possible provocations along the border are traditional Russian games,” Zelensky said in a statement.

He accused Moscow of seeking to create “a threatening atmosphere” as Kiev hopes to resume a ceasefire brokered last year.