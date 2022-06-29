Ukraine war set to dominate crucial NATO summit

The Ukraine war will take centre stage at a NATO summit in Madrid on Wednesday, while Finland and Sweden will be formally invited to join the alliance after Turkey dropped its opposition.

Four months after Russia invaded Ukraine, upending the European security landscape, more than 40 leaders will gather for what NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg called a “pivotal summit” for the alliance’s future.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has been invited to participate and will speak twice via videolink, as Kyiv pushes for accelerated weapons deliveries from its allies.

NATO countries, which have already committed billions of dollars in military assistance to Kyiv, will agree a “comprehensive assistance package to Ukraine, to help them uphold the right for self-defence”, said Stoltenberg.