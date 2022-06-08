Ukrainian troops may have to retreat from flashpoint city: Governor

Ukrainian forces may have to retreat from the eastern city of Severodonetsk which is being shelled by Russian troops "24 hours a day", an official said Wednesday, following days of raging street battles.

The strategic city has become the focus of Russia's offensive as they seek to seize an eastern swathe of Ukraine, after being repelled from other parts of the country.

Moscow claimed Tuesday they had full control of residential areas while Kyiv was still holding the industrial zone and surrounding settlements, but Ukrainian officials insisted the Russians were not in control of the city.

On Wednesday Sergiy Gaiday -- governor of the Lugansk region, which includes the city -- said Ukraine's forces might have to pull back.

"It is possible that we will have to retreat" to better fortified positions, he said in an interview on the TV channel 1+1.