Ukrainians told to shelter after 'leak' at ammonia plant

The extent and cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but residents were told to seek refuge in basements or on lower levels of buildings to avoid exposure.

"Ammonia is lighter than air, therefore shelters, basements and lower floors should be used for protection," Zhyvytsky said in a Telegram message.

He added that emergency crews were at the scene and prevailing winds meant the nearby city of Sumy -- with a pre-war population of around 250,000 -- was not under immediate threat.

According to Sumykhimprom's website the facility produces a range of chemical fertilisers.