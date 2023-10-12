Israeli moves in Gaza break international law: Josep Borrell

Borrell made his statement the day after European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, a Hungarian diplomat, said all EU development aid for Palestinians was suspended - only for the Commission to disown his announcement after a backlash from EU governments.

Borrell had invited the Israeli and Palestinian foreign ministers to take part by video conference in the meeting in Muscat, Oman.

But Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen did not want to participate in a meeting that would also be addressed by Palestinian Authority minister Riyad al-Maliki so neither ended up taking part, officials said.

Borrell repeated the EU's condemnation of attacks by Hamas that killed more than 1,000 Israelis, most of them civilians.

But he said Israel's response - which has so far killed at least 770 Gazans, according to local officials - had to be in line with international humanitarian law and a decision to impose a total blockade on Gaza contravened this standard.