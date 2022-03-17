UN agency urges advanced countries to offer protection to all refugees in need

The United Nations refugee agency has welcomed the response by advanced countries to the Ukrainian refugee crisis and urged them to act in a similar way towards refugees from other war zones, regardless of nationality, race or religion.

The number of people fleeing Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February has climbed to more than 3 million in what has become Europe’s fastest growing refugee crisis since World War Two.

The vast majority have been welcomed with aid and the possibility of temporary residency and access to employment into countries bordering Ukraine, with a significant number starting to move further west.