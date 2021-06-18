UN chief Guterres appointed for second term

The United States is the largest UN financial contributor, responsible for 22 per cent of the regular budget and around a quarter of the peacekeeping budget. President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has started restoring funding cuts made by Trump to UN agencies and re-engaged with the world body.

US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the United Nations faced historic challenges, but she hoped that with Guterres at the helm "the next five years will see more peace, more security, and more prosperity than the last."

"It will require hard work, political will, and accountability from all UN member states," she said in a statement, adding every member states should have "an impassioned commitment" to human rights.