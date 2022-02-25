UN condemns over 1,800 arrests of anti-war protesters in Russia

The United Nations on Friday condemned numerous "arbitrary arrests" of people in Russia for protesting the country's invasion of Ukraine and urged their immediate release.

"Arresting individuals for exercising their rights to freedom of expression or a peaceful assembly constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty," UN rights office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

She said the agency understood that "more than 1,800 protesters were reportedly arrested. It is unclear whether some have now been released."