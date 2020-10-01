UN needs ‘immediate infusion’ of $15b for global vaccine fund

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called Wednesday for an “immediate infusion” of $15 billion to a global pool for the procurement and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines at a virtual summit hosted by the world body.

The ACT-Accelerator, led by the World Health Organization, has received around $3 billion of the $38 billion needed to meet the goal of producing and delivering two billion vaccine doses, 245 million treatments and 500 million diagnostic tests over the next year.

Notable new pledges included an additional 100 million euros ($117 million) by German chancellor Angela Merkel, beyond the 675 million euros Germany has already committed.