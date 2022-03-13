UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine war

According to the draft version, obtained by AFP, the council would deplore “the dire humanitarian consequences of the hostilities against Ukraine.”
The body would demand an “immediate cessation of hostilities,” particularly all attacks on civilians.
The text would also require the protection of civilians, including humanitarian personnel and “persons in vulnerable situations” such as children.
The draft is at risk of being vetoed by Russia, which has been rejecting all political texts, according to diplomats—some of whom have suggested the draft be submitted directly to the UN General Assembly.
There is no veto power in the larger forum, but resolutions passed by the assembly are not binding like those passed by the Council.
On March 2, the General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution that “deplores” Russia’s invasion of its neighbor and “demands” the immediate withdrawal of troops.
A total of 141 countries voted in favor of the resolution and five against, with 35 abstaining.
In addition, the Security Council may finally meet on human rights violations, according to diplomats.
The prosecutor for the International Criminal Court (ICC), Britain’s Karim Khan, who would attend such a meeting, urged Friday for the parties in Ukraine not to use heavy weapons in populated areas.
The ICC, based in the Hague, was created in 2002 to try individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.
Ukraine did not sign the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty, but in 2014 Kyiv recognized the court’s jurisdiction over crimes committed in its territory.
Moscow withdrew its signature from the Rome Statute in 2016, meaning Russians can only be prosecuted if they are arrested within the territory of a country that respects the ICC’s jurisdiction.