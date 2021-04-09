US alarm at Russian build-up on Ukraine border

The US on Thursday said it was increasingly concerned over Russian militarisation along Ukraine’s border, as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to the eastern frontline.

The number of Russian troops at the border with the former Soviet republic is now greater “than at any time since 2014,” when war in eastern Ukraine first broke out and Russia seized the Crimea region, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in Washington.

“The United States is increasingly concerned by recent escalating Russian aggressions in eastern Ukraine, including Russian troop movements on Ukraine’s border,” Psaki told reporters. “These are all deeply concerning signs.”

Her comments came after the Ukrainian president visited the eastern frontline where fighting between the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists has intensified in recent weeks.