US, China trade Taiwan warnings ahead of Biden-Xi summit

The top diplomats from China and the United States have exchanged stern warnings over the flashpoint issue of Taiwan, ahead of Monday's hotly awaited summit between their leaders.

The virtual meeting of presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping comes against a backdrop of rising tensions -- in part over Taiwan, a self-ruling democracy claimed by Beijing, but also over trade, human rights and other issues.

In a phone call Friday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss preparations for the summit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised concerns over Beijing's "military, diplomatic, and economic pressure" on Taiwan.