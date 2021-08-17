US says Afghan govt ties depend on 'actions of Taliban'

The United States said Monday that it would only recognise a Taliban government in Afghanistan if it respects the rights of women and shuns extremist movements such as Al-Qaeda.

"Ultimately when it comes to our posture towards any future government in Afghanistan, it will depend upon the actions of that government. It will depend upon the actions of the Taliban," state department spokesman Ned Price told reporters when asked about recognition.

"A future Afghan government that upholds the basic rights of its people, that doesn't harbor terrorists and that protects the basic rights of its people including the basic fundamental rights of half of its population -- its women and girls -- that is a government that we would be able to work with."