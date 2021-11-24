US to resume talks with Taliban next week

The two sides will discuss “our vital national interests,” which include counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda, humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan’s devastated economy, and safe passage out of Afghanistan for US citizens and Afghans who worked for the United States during the 20 year war.

West met two weeks ago in Pakistan with representatives of the hard-line Islamist movement that seized power in August as US forces completed their withdrawal.

A first session between the two sides was held 9-10 October in the Qatari capital Doha, where US diplomats overseeing relations with Afghanistan transferred after the Taliban takeover.