US, UK join Israel in accusing Iran of deadly tanker attack

A British security guard and a Romanian crew member were killed in what the US, Britain and the vessel's operator Zodiac Maritime said appeared to be a drone strike.

Israel had blamed Iran, with foreign minister Yair Lapid saying Friday he had ordered its diplomats to push for UN action against "Iranian terrorism".

On Sunday, Iran denied involvement, and foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Israel "must stop such baseless accusations".

"Iran will not hesitate for a moment to defend its... interests and national security," he told journalists.

Shortly afterwards, Bennett accused Iran of "trying to evade responsibility for the event" in a "cowardly manner".

"I determine, with absolute certainty, that Iran carried out the attack against the ship," Bennett said.

"The intelligence evidence for this exists and we expect the international community will make it clear to the Iranian regime that they have made a serious mistake," he said.

"In any case, we know how to send a message to Iran in our own way."