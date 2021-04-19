US warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies as Russia protests called

The United States on Sunday warned Moscow of “consequences” if the hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny dies in prison, as the opposition politician’s team called for mass protests across Russia to help save his life.

A day after Navalny’s doctors said Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic could die “any minute,” US president Joe Biden’s national security advisor said Washington had warned the Kremlin that it would be “held accountable by the international community” if he died.

France, Germany and the European Union on Sunday joined a growing international chorus of protest at Navalny’s plight, and EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation on Monday.

Concerns over Navalny’s health have mounted against the background of a spike in tensions between Moscow and the West over a litany of issues, including Russia’s troop build-up on Ukraine’s border, interference in US elections and other perceived hostile activities.