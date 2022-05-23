US would defend Taiwan militarily from invasion: Biden

US president Joe Biden said on Monday he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan, as part of a series of critical comments about China, but an aide said the remark represented no change in US policy on the self-ruled island.

Biden's comment, made during the his first visit to Japan since taking office, and as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida looked on, appeared to be a departure from existing U.S. policy of so-called strategic ambiguity on Taiwan.

China considers the democratic island its territory, part of "one China", and says it is the most sensitive and important issue in its ties with the United States.