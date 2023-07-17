China-US climate progress could hinge on new methane deal

This week’s visit by US climate envoy John Kerry to China after years of diplomatic disruptions could boost cooperation between the world’s two biggest carbon polluters on the key issue of methane emissions.

Kerry arrived in Beijing on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving efforts by China and the United States toward curbing climate-warming emissions. Experts have said any move to cooperate on methane - a greenhouse gas responsible for roughly 30 per cent of global warming - could provide a way forward.

“Methane is particularly important for our cooperation,” Kerry told a congressional hearing on Thursday in Washington. “China agreed to have a methane action plan out of our prior talks in Glasgow (in 2021), and again in Sharm el-Sheikh” in November.

During those COP27 climate talks last year in Egypt, China’s top climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, made an unexpected appearance at a meeting of the Global Methane Partnership, a US-EU led initiative aimed at slashing 2020-level methane emissions by 30 per cent by the end of this decade.