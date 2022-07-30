Global Covid cases top 580 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 580 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 580,836,202 and the death toll reached 6,417,643 on Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 93,054,184 cases so far and 1,055,020 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India's daily Covid-19 caseload Friday remained above the 20,000-mark for the second straight day, officials said.