Global Covid cases top 580 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
The overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 580 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 580,836,202 and the death toll reached 6,417,643 on Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 93,054,184 cases so far and 1,055,020 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India's daily Covid-19 caseload Friday remained above the 20,000-mark for the second straight day, officials said.

According to federal health ministry data released on Friday morning, 20,409 new cases of Covid were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,979,730 in the country.

The cases reported on Friday, however, mark a slight decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Thursday (20,557).

With the reporting of fresh cases, India's active caseload currently stands at 143,988.

The country also logged 47 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 526,258 since the beginning of the pandemic, the minidstry said.

Bangladesh recorded another Covid-linked death with 355 new cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the latest figures, the country's total fatalities have reached 29,285 and the caseload 2,004,543, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate declined to 5.84 per cent from Thursday's 6.62 as 6,083 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.82 per cent from Thursday's 96.80 per cent.

