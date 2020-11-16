Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

If coronavirus vaccinations are rolled out widely, life could return to "normal" by next winter, one of the scientists behind the front-running coronavirus vaccine told British television on Sunday.

Ugur Sahin, the Turkish co-founder of German firm BioN, told the BBC's The Andrew Marr Show that "this winter will be hard" without any major impact from vaccinations.

Together with US giant Pfizer, BioN is developing the leading candidate in the worldwide chase for a vaccine,

"If all goes well, we will start to deliver the vaccine at the end of this year, or beginning of next year," Sahin said.