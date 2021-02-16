Verdict over Avijit Roy killing on Tuesday

A Tribunal is scheduled to deliver its verdict Tuesday in the murder case of Avijit Roy, writer and founder of Mukto Mona blog, on Tuesday, UNB reports.

Judge of Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Md Mujibur Rahman will deliver the verdict over killing of Avijit Roy who was hacked to death in 2015.

The Tribunal earlier on 4 February fixed the date to deliver the verdict.

Before that the prosecution concluded its argument seeking death penalty of six accused in the murder case of Avijit Roy.

On 25 March 2019, the Bangladesh-born US citizen Avijit’s murder case was transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal.