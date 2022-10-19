Moscow's use of Iran drones shows Russia’s military 'bankruptcy': Zelensky

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Moscow's widespread use of Iranian-made drones in recent attacks on his country was a symbol of the Kremlin's "military and political bankruptcy".

"The very fact of Russia's appeal to Iran for such assistance is the Kremlin's recognition of its military and political bankruptcy," Zelensky said in his daily address.

But, he added, "Strategically, it will not help them anyway."

"It only further proves to the world that Russia is on the path of defeat and is trying to draw someone else into its accomplices in terror," Zelensky said.