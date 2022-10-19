Moscow's use of Iran drones shows Russia’s military 'bankruptcy': Zelensky

He didn't commit to a proposal from his foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, on Tuesday that Kyiv cut diplomatic ties with Iran.
"We will definitely ensure an appropriate international reaction to this," Zelensky said, referring to the use of the drones.
Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks. The Kremlin said Tuesday it had no knowledge of its army using such weapons.
Tehran said it was ready for talks with Kyiv to clarify the "baseless" claims that Iran is providing Russia with the drones.