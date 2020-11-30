Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

US drugmaker Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE released a full late-stage trial data analysis on Nov. 18 that showed their shot was 95 per cent effective at stopping COVID-19, the highest efficacy rate so far.

US pharmaceutical company Moderna released its full analysis on Monday, showing a 94.1 per cent rate in its large, late-stage clinical trial.

Britain's AstraZeneca this month also announced late-stage trial results showing an average efficacy rate of 70 per cent for its vaccine and as much as 90 per cent for a subgroup of trial participants who got a half dose first, followed by a full dose.