WHO asks rich countries to pause booster dose

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked rich countries to pause the roll out of booster vaccines against Covid-19 till the end of September, to help poorer nations get doses.

“Even as hundreds of millions of people are still waiting for their first dose, some rich countries are moving towards booster doses,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Globally, more than 4 billion vaccine doses have, so far, been administered.