WHO Covid-19 origin study delayed, lacked access, say US, 13 other countries

The United States and 13 other countries expressed concerns on Tuesday that the World Health Organisation (WHO) report on the origins of the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19 was delayed and lacked access to complete data, according to a joint statement.

It followed WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s assertion that data was withheld from its investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the pandemic.

“It is equally essential that we voice our shared concerns that the international expert study on the source of the SARS-CoV-2 virus was significantly delayed and lacked access to complete, original data and samples,” the joint statement said.