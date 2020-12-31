WHO urges fair COVID vaccine distribution to all

He also urged countries to combat conspiracy theories and attacks on science, saying "The choice is easy," and the world can "walk the last miles of this crisis together, helping each other along the way, from sharing vaccines fairly, to offering accurate advice, compassion and care" to all who need them.

The COVAX alliance, which aims to secure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries, said on 18 December it had agreements in place for nearly 2 billion doses, roughly doubling its supply, with the first deliveries due in early 2021.

A WHO-led international mission of experts is due to visit China in the first week of January to investigate the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan in December 2019.