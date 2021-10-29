WHO wants $23.4b for Covid plan

Tedros said the money was needed to secure Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatments—and potentially prevent another five million deaths in the crisis.

The G20 “have the ability to make the political and financial commitments that are needed to end this pandemic”, Tedros told a press conference.

“We are at a decisive moment, requiring decisive leadership to make the world safer.”

The WHO-led Access to Covid Tools Accelerator is aimed at developing, producing, procuring and distributing tools to tackle the pandemic.

The $23.4 billion needed to fund it “pales in comparison to the trillions of dollars in economic losses caused by the pandemic and the cost of stimulus plans to support national recoveries”, the WHO said.