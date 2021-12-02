WHO warns of ‘toxic mix’ as EU chief mulls mandatory Covid jabs

“We need to use the tools we already have to prevent transmission and save lives from Delta. And if we do that, we will also prevent transmission and save lives from Omicron,” he said.

The WHO says it could take several weeks to understand whether or not Omicron is more transmissible, and whether it results in more severe disease—as well as how effective current treatments and vaccines are against the variant.

Its detection and spread, however, have highlighted that the now nearly two-year global fight against Covid-19 is far from over.

In Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was “understandable and appropriate” to discuss how to “encourage and potentially think about mandatory vaccination” in the bloc—although only individual member states can impose vaccine mandates.

Austria has already said it will make Covid jabs compulsory next February, Germany is considering a similar approach, and Greece said Tuesday it would mandate vaccines for over-60s.