Wife of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’ arrested at US airport

US authorities arrested the wife of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman on Monday at Dulles International Airport outside of Washington, the Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, faces one charge of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the United States, it said.

Guzman was the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico’s most notorious drug trafficking groups, before he was extradited to the United States in 2017. He was sentenced to life in prison in July 2019.

Coronel, according to the Justice Department, took part in cartel activities and also allegedly assisted in two plots to help Guzman escape from Mexican prison, including the successful first one in 2015.