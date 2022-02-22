World leaders condemn Russian decision on Ukraine

Western powers reacted swiftly to Monday’s decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of the two self-proclaimed republics in eastern Ukraine, condemning Moscow and calling for sanctions.

Here is a summary of the responses so far:

Move ‘won’t go unanswered’: Biden, Macron, Scholz

The leaders of France, Germany and the United States condemned Putin’s move as a “clear breach” of the Minsk peace agreements.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden agreed that “this step will not go unanswered”, the German chancellery said in a statement published following their conversation.