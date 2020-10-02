World leaders wish Trump a speedy recovery

AFP
Paris
In this file photo taken on July 27, 2020 US president Donald Trump wears a mask as he tours a lab where they are making components for a potential vaccine at the Bioprocess Innovation Center at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies in Morrisville, North Carolina.
World leaders on Friday wished US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania a quick recovery following his announcement that they were quarantining after testing positive for coronavirus.

Russia

"I am convinced that your vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus," the Kremlin quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying.

WHO

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wished the couple "a full and speedy recovery".

Trump is pulling the United States out of the WHO, accusing it of mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and being too close to China.

EU

"Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. COVID-19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live," European Union chief Charles Michel said in a tweet, referring also to the First Lady of the United States.

UK

"My best wishes to president Trump and the First Lady," British prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted. "Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."

Johnson himself spent three nights in intensive care in April after contracting COVID-19.

India

"Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health," Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter.

Israel

"Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery," prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Poland

"Our good wishes for speedy recovery to our Friends @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. #Poland and #USA will get through the hardships and succeed in fighting #COVID19," Polish president Andrzej Duda tweeted.

