World leaders respond to 'terrifying' climate report

World leaders, green groups and influencers reacted on Monday to a “terrifying” UN climate science report with a mix of horror and hopefulness as the scale of the emergency became abundantly clear.

US presidential envoy on climate and former secretary of state John Kerry said the IPCC report, which warned the world is on course to reach 1.5C of warming around 2030, showed “the climate crisis is not only here, it is growing increasingly severe”.

Current US secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement that world leaders, the private sector and individuals must “act together with urgency and do everything it takes to protect our planet”.