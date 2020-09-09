Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.57 million

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,327,009 and 189,653 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India came in the second place with 4,370,128 infections and 73,890 deaths.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,162,073), and is followed by Russia (1,032,354), Peru (691,575), Colombia (671,533), Mexico (642,860), South Africa (640,441), Spain (534,513), Argentina (500,034), Chile (425,541), Iran (391,112), France (373,718), the UK (354,932), Bangladesh (329,251), Saudi Arabia (322,237), Pakistan (299,659), Turkey (283,270), Italy (280,153), Iraq (269,578), Germany (254,957), Philippines (241,987), Indonesia (200,035), Ukraine (143,914), Israel (137,565) Canada (135,757), Bolivia (122,308), Qatar (120,579), Ecuador (110,757) and Kazakhstan (106,498), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the India (73,890), Mexico (68,484), the UK (41,675), Italy (35,563), France (30,770), Spain (29,594), Peru (29,976), Iran (22,542), Colombia (21,611), Russia (17,939), South Africa (15,086) and Chile (11,682).