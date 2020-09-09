Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27.57 million

Reuters
A man walks next to a graffiti that depicts a cleaner wearing protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 12 June 2020.
More than 27.57 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 895,990â€‹ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,327,009 and 189,653 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India came in the second place with 4,370,128 infections and 73,890 deaths.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,162,073), and is followed by Russia (1,032,354), Peru (691,575), Colombia (671,533), Mexico (642,860), South Africa (640,441), Spain (534,513), Argentina (500,034), Chile (425,541), Iran (391,112), France (373,718), the UK (354,932), Bangladesh (329,251), Saudi Arabia (322,237), Pakistan (299,659), Turkey (283,270), Italy (280,153), Iraq (269,578), Germany (254,957), Philippines (241,987), Indonesia (200,035), Ukraine (143,914), Israel (137,565) Canada (135,757), Bolivia (122,308), Qatar (120,579), Ecuador (110,757) and Kazakhstan (106,498), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the India (73,890), Mexico (68,484), the UK (41,675), Italy (35,563), France (30,770), Spain (29,594), Peru (29,976), Iran (22,542), Colombia (21,611), Russia (17,939), South Africa (15,086) and Chile (11,682).

