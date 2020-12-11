WTO wrangle on COVID vaccines IP idea

Besides India and South Africa, she said there was production capacity in Bangladesh, Brazil, Thailand and several Latin American countries.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a green light from their Geneva neighbours at the WTO would make the vaccines, tests and treatments used to fight Covid-19 "available to all who need them at an affordable cost".

Though the plan has the backing of many developing countries, it is firmly opposed by states that host pharmaceutical giants.

IP rights encourage a "strong innovation business model" that has enabled development of Covid-19 tools, said Thomas Cueni, head of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations.

"We would have had no chance to move as quickly developing treatments or vaccines without the IP system," he told an event this week.

Cueni stressed that those benefitting from IP waivers and transfers of such brand new technology would need years to build their production capacity from scratch.

"Even if the patents were waived, not a single more vaccine would reach the people during the pandemic," he insisted.