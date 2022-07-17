Global Covid cases top 567 million

The overall number of Covid cases has crossed 567 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 567,275,561 and the death toll reached 6,387,063 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 91,250,392 cases so far and 1,048,822 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.