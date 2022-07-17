Global Covid cases top 567 million

India on Saturday recorded over 20,000 new cases of Covid-19 for the third straight day, officials said.
According to federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning, 20,044 new cases of Covid-19 were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,730,071.
With the new infections, India’s active caseload stands currently at 140,760.
The South Asian country also logged 56 deaths from the pandemic during the cited period, bringing the death toll to 525,660 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Bangladesh Covid situation
Five more people died from Covid in the country and 1,007 others tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.
With the latest figures, the country’s total fatalities reached 29,230 while the caseload to 1,995,440, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate rose to 13.70 per cent from Friday’s 11.55 per cent as 7,351 samples were tested.
The mortality rate declined to 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.37 per cent from Friday’s 96.32 per cent.
In June, the country reported 18 Covid-linked deaths and 20,201 new cases, according to the DGHS.
Bangladesh reported its first zero Covid death on 20 November last year since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.