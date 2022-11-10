Biden hopes Russia to get serious on Griner after US vote

US president Joe Biden voiced hope Wednesday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would negotiate “more seriously” to free basketball star Brittney Griner, who was sent to a penal colony just ahead of US congressional elections.

Biden appeared to link the case of Griner, whose plight has generated widespread anger in the United States, to Tuesday’s midterm vote in which the president’s Democratic Party exceeded expectations against the rival Republicans.

“My hope is that now that the election is over that Mr. Putin will be able to discuss with us and be willing to talk more seriously about prisoner exchange,” Biden told a post-election news conference.