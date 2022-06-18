Zelensky hails EU backing as fierce battles rock Donbas

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Brussels' support for Kyiv's European Union bid as a historic achievement, as "fierce battles" raged again in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

The European Commission spearheaded a powerful show of solidarity on Friday by backing Ukraine for EU candidate status, an endorsement that could add it to the list of countries vying for membership as early as next week.

All 27 leaders must back Ukraine's candidacy at a Brussels summit next week but the heads of the bloc's biggest members -- France, Germany and Italy -- gave full-throated support to the idea during a highly symbolic visit to Kyiv this week.

Even though EU membership could still be years away, Zelensky called the decision a "historic achievement" and said it would "certainly bring our victory closer" against Russia.