1 in 2 working women in India suffering from pandemic stress

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy toll on the emotional well-being of working women in India as nearly one in two of them (47 per cent) are experiencing more stress or anxiety, a new survey said on Thursday.

Worryingly, more than two in five working mothers are working outside their business hours to provide childcare, nearly twice as many men (25 per cent), according to the ‘Workforce Confidence Index’ survey by Microsoft-owned LinkedIn that was based on the responses of 2,254 professionals in the country.

For working men, the number stood at 38 per cent, pointing towards a disproportionate impact on women in these testing times.

Around 1 in 3 (31 per cent) working mothers are currently providing childcare full-time, when compared to nearly 1 in 5 (17 per cent) working fathers.

“One factor is balancing office and domestic work, the bulk of the latter being shouldered by women. Studies reveal increased participation of men during the pandemic, but women still spend most time caring for children,” said Neha Bagaria, CEO of online portal JobsForHer.