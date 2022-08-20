Why heat makes us sleepy

Neurobiologists have found that fruit flies are pre-programmed to take a nap in the middle of the day. The new article explores a 'thermometer' circuit for hot temperatures. Temperature affects the span of human behavior, from eating and activity levels to sleep-wake cycles.

We may have a harder time sleeping in the summer and be slow to get out of bed on colder mornings. But the link between sensory neurons and neurons that control this cycle are not understood completely.

Northwestern University neurobiologists have found a few clues about what's happening. In a new study, published on 17 August in the journal Current Biology, researchers found that fruit flies are pre-programmed to take a nap in the middle of the day.

A follow-up to their 2020 Biology paper that identified a brain thermometer only active in cold weather, the new paper explores a similar "thermometer" circuit for hot temperatures.