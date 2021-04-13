5 hacks to stay fit while fasting during the month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is knocking at our door. Though it's the time of giving and staying humble in prayer, sometimes fasting during the holy month can take a toll on one's body.

One may struggle during the initial phase of fasting before the body gets used to the daily routine. With all the changes to the eating and sleeping habits combined with the searing outdoor heat, staying fit during Ramadan in summer can prove to be a task, and even harder for those who adhere to the month-long fast. Some people might engage in planning way ahead in order to stay healthy and hassle-free during this holy fast. One doesn't have to choose between their physical health and spiritual health, you can take care of both with a few mindful changes in your routine.

So, for those who could really make use of some tricks to survive the fasting phase, here are some useful hacks to not feel drained this Ramadan: