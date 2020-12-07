6 hacks to eat smart and cut down food waste

Few days to the year-end festivities and wed all be drowned in festive cheer and great food! The celebrations however are usually accompanied by a lot of wastage. We can be more mindful about our relationship with food by incorporating these small changes into our daily life to reduce food wastage:

Buy Smart: Stick to your list of needs and avoid impulse buying. Don’t buy in bulk, but make frequent trips to the grocery store instead and coincide it with your jogging schedule or biking time so the trips become fun! This’ll ensure you only buy what you really need.

Store Smart: Proper storage of foods will help keep them at their peak for longer. Not all foods need refrigeration - Potatoes, tomatoes, garlic, cucumbers and onions should be stored at room temperature. Some fruits and vegetables produce ethylene gas that causes early ripening (or rotting) of foods that are sensitive to ethylene. These should always be stored separately. Foods that produce ethylene gas include bananas, avocados, tomatoes, cantaloupes, peaches, pears, green onions. Store them in separate bags and away from ethylene-sensitive foods like potatoes, apples, leafy greens, berries and peppers to avoid premature spoilage.