7 ways to use aloe gel

Aloe Gel has always been the talk of the town for its multi-tasking properties. Growing up, every skin or hair issue had one beauty secret that has been passed down from mother to daughter- Aloe Vera! Well, they were not wrong, Aloe gel is packed with vitamins and anti-oxidants that works as healing agents. Additionally, its gel is high in water content making it an immaculate hydrator. Arushi Thapar, Senior Manager Marketing, Plum shares seven ways in which you can use Aloe Gel.

Under eye treatment

One can use Aloe Vera under their eyes and leave it overnight to help with dark circles, under-eye bags, or just simply to soothe the eyes after a long day of staring at screens. Given that it is light in nature and rich in anti-oxidants it hydrates the skin under your eyes without posing many risks to the thinner and more sensitive skin around the eyes.

Primer

Aloe gel is highly viscous and gummy in nature. This helps it sit and set tight on the skin helping to lock the moisture in and forming a protective layer to deter any debris or any makeup from congesting your pores. It even helps minimize the visibility of pores under your makeup.