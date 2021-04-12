8 tips to keep you hydrated all day during Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan is approaching and with it, a new wave of festive cheer will be observed. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is celebrated by people belonging to the Muslim community all around the world.

This year, Ramadan likely to start on 13 April and end on 12 May. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. It is said that Ramadan is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's first revelation. While the festivity is all about heightening one's spiritual credence and detoxifying the body by fasting from dawn to dusk, it may prove to be enervating for those who do not prepare themselves adequately for it.

During Ramadan, people have their first meal before sunrise known as sehri (also called suhoor) and the other meal is iftar, which is served after sunset.

However, fasting during the holy month can take a toll on one's body. With all the changes to eating and sleeping habits combined with the sweltering outdoor heat, staying fit during Ramadan in summer can prove to be a task.

Dehydration could also be a common hassle among people at this time of the year. For those who want to save themselves from the same phenomenon, here is a list of a few tips and tricks to help you keep hydrated for the whole day: