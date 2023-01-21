Young Europeans flock to Spain's Malaga to work remotely

Property purchases by foreigners increased by 62 per cent from a year earlier in the region of Andalusia, which includes Malaga, in the first half of 2022, according to the Centre for Statistical Information of Notaries.

Malaga's town council said a platform launched in February 2021 to help so-called digital nomads, www.malagaworkbay.com, had received more than 160,000 visits by the end of 2022.

Millions of workers were forced to work from home during lockdowns aimed at stalling the spread of Covid-19 in 2020 and many companies have allowed the shift to become permanent - with employees discovering they can now work from anywhere.

Aedas CEO David Martinez said the homebuilder had seen a spike in sales to people from Poland and the Czech Republic, countries feeling the proximity to the Ukraine war, as well as Belgians, French and Nordics.

"I don't think it's just the war," Martinez told Reuters. "I think it's that lots of people have had a rethink about their lives post-Covid."