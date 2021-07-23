Active lifestyle can reduce risk of obstructive sleep apnea: Study

According to a new study, maintaining an active lifestyle can reduce the risk of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), encouraging physicians to recommend exercise-based interventions for those at risk.

The findings of the study appeared in the 'European Respiratory Journal'. The new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital examined the relationship between active lifestyles and the risk of OSA.

The study followed around 130,000 men and women in the United States over a follow-up period of 10-to-18 years and found that higher levels of physical activity and lower levels of sedentary behaviour were associated with a lower risk of OSA.

"In our study, higher levels of physical activity and fewer hours of TV watching, and sitting either at work or away from home were associated with lower OSA incidence after accounting for potential confounders," said Tianyi Huang, MSc, ScD, an Associate Epidemiologist at the Brigham.