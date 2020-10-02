Amazon indoor drone may contribute to a ‘normalisation of surveillance’ in everyday life

It could be the wackiest product yet from Amazon -- a tiny indoor drone which buzzes around people’s homes as a security sentry.

The introduction of the Ring Always Home Cam planned for 2021 has opened up fresh debate on the potential for intrusive surveillance and privacy infringement.

Amazon says the tiny drone is “built with privacy in mind” and operates at the direction of its customers. Nestled in a charging dock, the drone can be deployed remotely and send up to five minutes of video to the user.