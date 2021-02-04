'Avoid alcohol to remain safe from liver cancer'

Cancer specialists on Thursday called upon all wake of life to avoid alcohol to stay free of liver cancer as it increases the risk of the deadly disease.

They also urged the government to create more awareness among people and improve cancer treatment quality in the country.

The suggestion came up at a webinar marking World Cancer Day arranged by Rotary International District 3281, Bangladesh titled- “Cancer Control in 50 Years of Independence: Role of Rotary.”

Md Habibullah Talukder Ruskin, head of Cancer Epidemiology Department at National Institute of Cancer Research & Hospital (NICRH) said the number of cancer patients has increased in the country alarmingly due to various reasons.