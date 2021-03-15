Brihatta’s Home Art exhibition goes on

The exhibition, ‘Brihatta Home Art Project 2020’, was inaugurated at the Quamrul Hassan Exhibition Hall, Bengal Shilpalay on 13 March.
Education minister Dipu Moni was present as the chief guest. Eminent artist Rafiqun Nabi, Crystal Insurance chairman Abdullah Al Mahmud, Bengal Foundation chairman Abul Khair and the foundation's director general Luva Nahid Choudhury were present as the special guests, a news release said.
The exhibition featuring artworks of fourteen artists will remain open for audience till 12 June.
Arranged in association with Bengal Foundation, the exhibition has been curated by Tanzim Wahab
Background
During the pandemic-time general holidays, many artists moved back into their family and ancestral homes outside the capital city. Some of them tried to march ahead and experimented with different forms of art.
To support artists to continue their practice from the comfort of their residences, Brihatta Art Foundation launched Home Art Project 2020 under a three-month work grant.
Brihatta Art Foundation, established in 2017, is a research-based platform for artists with a strong focus on community development and collaboration.
The Home Art Project supported distant-learning mentored by renowned artists including fine arts teacher Dhali Al Mamoon, Mahbubur Rahman and Bishwajit Goswami.
Later, an open call was made for applicants from all over Bangladesh. After receiving project proposals, a panel of jury selected fifteen grantees.
The jury panel was consisted of sculptor Alak Roy, fine arts teacher professor Nisar Hossain and Britto Arts Trust co-founder Tayeba Begum Lipi, said the release.