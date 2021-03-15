Brihatta’s Home Art exhibition goes on

Brihatta Art Foundation, established in 2017, is a research-based platform for artists with a strong focus on community development and collaboration.

The Home Art Project supported distant-learning mentored by renowned artists including fine arts teacher Dhali Al Mamoon, Mahbubur Rahman and Bishwajit Goswami.

Later, an open call was made for applicants from all over Bangladesh. After receiving project proposals, a panel of jury selected fifteen grantees.

The jury panel was consisted of sculptor Alak Roy, fine arts teacher professor Nisar Hossain and Britto Arts Trust co-founder Tayeba Begum Lipi, said the release.