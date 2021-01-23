Bursting the myths about hair colouring

People change the colour of their tresses quite often. Hair colour has the power to alter your personality and make you feel like a whole other person altogether. But whether it's about covering those pesky greys or experiment with new hair colour, there are several myths around hair colouring. Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager, Streax Professional speaks to IANSlife to burst the myths and shares the facts about hair colouring.

Myth: If you colour your hair once, you have to keep colouring it.

Fact: This is not true at all! Recolouring your hair is entirely your choice. Colouring your hair does not mean that you can never have its natural colour back.